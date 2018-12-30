ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الإثنين، 31 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 10:30:05ص
الرئيس المشاط يلتقي وزير المياه والبيئة ونائب وزير الكهرباء
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم وزير المياه والبيئة المهندس نبيل عبد الله الوزير ونائب وزير الكهرباء والطاقة عبد الغني المداني.
الولايات المتحدة تخرج رسميا اليوم من منظمة "اليونيسكو"
يدخل قرار واشنطن الخروج رسميا من منظمة الأمم المتحدة للتربية والعلم والثقافة "يونيسكو" اليوم الاثنين حيز التنفيذ.
الصناعة تغلق ٤١١ منشأة تجارية مخالفة خلال 26 نوفمبر – 17 ديسمبر 2018
اغلقت وزارة الصناعة والتجارة 411 منشاة تجارية وفرن مخالفة لقائمة الاسعار المخفضة والأوزان المعتمدة منها ، وضبط ١٦٨٥ مخالفة خلال الفترة ٢٦ نوفمبر - ١٧ ديسمبر ٢٠١٨م .
المنتخب الوطني يخسر وديا أمام سوريا استعدادا لنهائيات آسيا
خسر المنتخب الوطني الأول لكرة القدم أمام نظيره السوري بهدف نظيف، في اللقاء الودي الذي جمعهما اليوم، ضمن استعدادات المنتخبين لنهائيات كأس آسيا التي ستنطلق في الخامس من يناير المقبل في الامارات.
مصلحة الدفاع المدني تكرم خدمة العملاء بشركة يمن موبايل
افتتاح الدار المجتمعي لإيواء النازحين بمنطقة الحوبان
مناقشة التحضيرات لإحياء الذكرى السنوية للشهيد في ملحان بالمحويت
أمن ذمار يلقي القبض على 60 مجندا للعدوان خلال ديسمبر الجاري
PM discusses with Deputy Representative of UNICEF ongoing cooperation's priorities
[31/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 31 (Saba) – Prime Minister Abdul Aziz Ben Habtoor on Monday discussed with Deputy Representative of UNICEF in Yemen the priorities of cooperation in the maternal and childhood means to support the UNICEF to rehabilitate the port of Hodeidah and paying the financial incentives for the educational field employees.

The meeting discussed the mechanism of enhancing the role played by the UNICEF to support the maternal and childhood affairs and the preparations to return the refugees to Hodeidah city.
They discussed the final procedures to pay the financial incentives in the governmental schools and the requires steps to accelerate the process to rehabilitate the port of Hodeidah and the importance of executing the blogs of the naval work in the port.

The PM affirmed the importance of role played by the UNICEF to alleviate the suffer of Yemeni people from the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition, especially in the maternal and childhood category.

The official of UNICEF affirmed the support provided by UNICEF to meet the needs of childhood and maternal categories, programs and activities conducted by the ministry of Public Health and population in the field.

He affirmed that the ministry of education and UNICEF are working to complete the requires procedures to pay the monthly financial intensives for the educational field employees.

He referred to the urgent plan set up aiming to prepare the return of Hodeidah Internally displaced Person IDPs and to meet their essential needs affirming that the UN will work to rehabilitate the Hodeidah port including the cranes.

