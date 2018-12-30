PM discusses with Deputy Representative of UNICEF ongoing cooperation's priorities [31/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 31 (Saba) – Prime Minister Abdul Aziz Ben Habtoor on Monday discussed with Deputy Representative of UNICEF in Yemen the priorities of cooperation in the maternal and childhood means to support the UNICEF to rehabilitate the port of Hodeidah and paying the financial incentives for the educational field employees.



The meeting discussed the mechanism of enhancing the role played by the UNICEF to support the maternal and childhood affairs and the preparations to return the refugees to Hodeidah city.

They discussed the final procedures to pay the financial incentives in the governmental schools and the requires steps to accelerate the process to rehabilitate the port of Hodeidah and the importance of executing the blogs of the naval work in the port.



The PM affirmed the importance of role played by the UNICEF to alleviate the suffer of Yemeni people from the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition, especially in the maternal and childhood category.



The official of UNICEF affirmed the support provided by UNICEF to meet the needs of childhood and maternal categories, programs and activities conducted by the ministry of Public Health and population in the field.



He affirmed that the ministry of education and UNICEF are working to complete the requires procedures to pay the monthly financial intensives for the educational field employees.



He referred to the urgent plan set up aiming to prepare the return of Hodeidah Internally displaced Person IDPs and to meet their essential needs affirming that the UN will work to rehabilitate the Hodeidah port including the cranes.



AA



Saba