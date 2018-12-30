ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 30 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 08:21:45م
الرئيس المشاط يلتقي وزير المياه والبيئة ونائب وزير الكهرباء
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم وزير المياه والبيئة المهندس نبيل عبد الله الوزير ونائب وزير الكهرباء والطاقة عبد الغني المداني.
طائرات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تقصف موقعاً وسط قطاع غزة فجراً
قصف الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم السبت، موقعاً شرق مدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة، ما أدى إلى تدميره.
الصناعة تغلق ٤١١ منشأة تجارية مخالفة خلال 26 نوفمبر – 17 ديسمبر 2018
اغلقت وزارة الصناعة والتجارة 411 منشاة تجارية وفرن مخالفة لقائمة الاسعار المخفضة والأوزان المعتمدة منها ، وضبط ١٦٨٥ مخالفة خلال الفترة ٢٦ نوفمبر - ١٧ ديسمبر ٢٠١٨م .
وحدة صنعاء يستعد لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي الثاني
يستعد نادي وحدة صنعاء لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي والذي ينظمه النادي للعام الثاني على التوالي.
آخر الأخبار:
العميد سريع: 31 خرقا للمرتزقة ومماطلة في تنفيذ الاتفاق رغم تواجد الفريق الأممي واللجان المشتركة
تفقد سير العمل بمستشفی حفاش الريفي بالمحويت
لقاء لمشائخ ووجهاء منطقة العود في إب برئاسة المحافظ صلاح (مصحح)
كانتي يمنح تشيلسي الفوز على كريستال بالاس 1-0 بالدوري الإنجليزي لكرة القدم
  Local
Ceremony for graduation of batch form Fifth Military Zone organized
[30/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec 30 (Saba) - The Division of Moral Guidance in the 5th Military Region organized a graduation ceremony for a number of regional officers under the slogan "Yemen wins".

At the ceremony, which was attended by Brigadier General Riyad Baldhi, Fifth Zone intelligence chief, a number of statements were made that confirmed that this constellation of graduate officers represents a qualitative addition to the armed forces and reinforcement of their defense capabilities in various military disciplines and to face the US-backed sauid-led aggression coalition's invaders and mercenaries.

The words praised the efforts of the leadership of the Fifth Military Zone in preparing and qualifying officers and giving them combat experience. and renewed the Covenant and loyalty to God, the homeland and the leader of revolution and the political and military leadership supreme and in that everyone is at the level of honesty and responsibility which is placed on them.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يدمر مشروع مياه ومنزل مواطن بصعدة
[30/ديسمبر/2018]
استمرار خروقات المرتزقة لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة وغارات على عدة محافظات
[30/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 11 غارة على مناطق متفرقة في صعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
استشهاد طفلين جراء خروقات مرتزقة العدوان في محافظة الحديدة والطيران يستهدف صنعاء وصعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على صعدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
