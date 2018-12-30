Ceremony for graduation of batch form Fifth Military Zone organized [30/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec 30 (Saba) - The Division of Moral Guidance in the 5th Military Region organized a graduation ceremony for a number of regional officers under the slogan "Yemen wins".



At the ceremony, which was attended by Brigadier General Riyad Baldhi, Fifth Zone intelligence chief, a number of statements were made that confirmed that this constellation of graduate officers represents a qualitative addition to the armed forces and reinforcement of their defense capabilities in various military disciplines and to face the US-backed sauid-led aggression coalition's invaders and mercenaries.



The words praised the efforts of the leadership of the Fifth Military Zone in preparing and qualifying officers and giving them combat experience. and renewed the Covenant and loyalty to God, the homeland and the leader of revolution and the political and military leadership supreme and in that everyone is at the level of honesty and responsibility which is placed on them.





Saba