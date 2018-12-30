Prime Minister meets businessman Khalid Abdulnabi [30/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 30 (Saba) - Prime Minister Abdul Aziz Saleh bin Habtoor met today with businessman Khalid Abdul Nabi and a number of sheikhs and dignitaries from the provinces of Abyan and Baidha.



In the meeting, which was attended by Defense Minister Major General Mohammad Nasser al-Atifi and Minister of State for National Dialogue and National Reconciliation Affairs Ahmed Al-Qana, Al-Qana talked about the damage caused by the extraordinary events that the people and the nation are going through and their confrontation with the Saudi-UAE aggression coalition and its mercenaries.



He called on the Government to understand the extent of the loss suffered by the damage suffered and to work on its reparation and compensation in an equitable manner.



The Prime Minister expressed his understanding of his case and the extent of the damage he suffered, and promised to raise his rights to the Supreme Political Council and the competent authorities to compensate him.





