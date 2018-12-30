ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 30 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 08:21:45م
الرئيس المشاط يلتقي وزير المياه والبيئة ونائب وزير الكهرباء
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم وزير المياه والبيئة المهندس نبيل عبد الله الوزير ونائب وزير الكهرباء والطاقة عبد الغني المداني.
طائرات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تقصف موقعاً وسط قطاع غزة فجراً
قصف الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم السبت، موقعاً شرق مدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة، ما أدى إلى تدميره.
الصناعة تغلق ٤١١ منشأة تجارية مخالفة خلال 26 نوفمبر – 17 ديسمبر 2018
اغلقت وزارة الصناعة والتجارة 411 منشاة تجارية وفرن مخالفة لقائمة الاسعار المخفضة والأوزان المعتمدة منها ، وضبط ١٦٨٥ مخالفة خلال الفترة ٢٦ نوفمبر - ١٧ ديسمبر ٢٠١٨م .
وحدة صنعاء يستعد لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي الثاني
يستعد نادي وحدة صنعاء لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي والذي ينظمه النادي للعام الثاني على التوالي.
آخر الأخبار:
العميد سريع: 31 خرقا للمرتزقة ومماطلة في تنفيذ الاتفاق رغم تواجد الفريق الأممي واللجان المشتركة
تفقد سير العمل بمستشفی حفاش الريفي بالمحويت
لقاء لمشائخ ووجهاء منطقة العود في إب برئاسة المحافظ صلاح (مصحح)
كانتي يمنح تشيلسي الفوز على كريستال بالاس 1-0 بالدوري الإنجليزي لكرة القدم
  Local
Prime Minister meets businessman Khalid Abdulnabi
[30/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 30 (Saba) - Prime Minister Abdul Aziz Saleh bin Habtoor met today with businessman Khalid Abdul Nabi and a number of sheikhs and dignitaries from the provinces of Abyan and Baidha.

In the meeting, which was attended by Defense Minister Major General Mohammad Nasser al-Atifi and Minister of State for National Dialogue and National Reconciliation Affairs Ahmed Al-Qana, Al-Qana talked about the damage caused by the extraordinary events that the people and the nation are going through and their confrontation with the Saudi-UAE aggression coalition and its mercenaries.

He called on the Government to understand the extent of the loss suffered by the damage suffered and to work on its reparation and compensation in an equitable manner.

The Prime Minister expressed his understanding of his case and the extent of the damage he suffered, and promised to raise his rights to the Supreme Political Council and the competent authorities to compensate him.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يدمر مشروع مياه ومنزل مواطن بصعدة
[30/ديسمبر/2018]
استمرار خروقات المرتزقة لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة وغارات على عدة محافظات
[30/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 11 غارة على مناطق متفرقة في صعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
استشهاد طفلين جراء خروقات مرتزقة العدوان في محافظة الحديدة والطيران يستهدف صنعاء وصعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على صعدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
