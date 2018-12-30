Winning farmers for President Al-Sammad's award for production of grain in Saada honored [30/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 30 (Saba) - The General Corporation for Cereal Development and Production and the leadership of the local authority in Saada province on Sunday honored the winners of the martyr prize Al-Sammad for the production of grain.



At the ceremony held under the slogan "A hand protects Yemen and the other one protects on other side" Saada Governor Mohammed Awad hailed the farmers who won the award, referring to the importance of honoring farmers to promote the production.



He pointed out that what distinguishes the former president's Al-Sammad prize in Saada is that it adopted the zakat criterion to determine the most productive grain and that farmers who gave always zakat to the religious duties office in the province are mostly won, considering agriculture a front equivalent to the military and security front.



He called on the governor of Saada, Ministry of Agriculture to establish dams and water barriers that feed groundwater, and on farmers not to waste water and reclaim the largest amount of white agricultural land.



Awad praised the efforts made by the General Corporation for Cereal Development and Production and the Agriculture Office in the province to expand the cultivation of grain crops.



For his part, Executive Director of the Corporation in Saada Ahmed Al Khalid said that the launch of the award in the province of Saada comes to encourage farmers to expand the cultivation of grain crops to achieve positive rates of food security to reach self-sufficiency.



In turn, Director of the Office of Agriculture province Engineer Zakaria al-Mutawakil said that agriculture in Saada has expanded vertically and horizontally and that many farmers have reclaimed new agricultural land.



He pointed out that farmers should acquire modern irrigation systems to reduce water consumption and supply.



In the ceremony, many poetic, inspirational, popular and theater pieces were presented, focusing on the importance of agriculture in continuing to address the brutal aggression and liberating our country from invaders and occupiers.



At the end of the ceremony, the winners were honored in the presence of the President of the University of Saada and a number of agents of the province and managers of executive offices, and dozens of farmers from the province.





AA



Saba