ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 30 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 08:21:45م
الرئيس المشاط يلتقي وزير المياه والبيئة ونائب وزير الكهرباء
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم وزير المياه والبيئة المهندس نبيل عبد الله الوزير ونائب وزير الكهرباء والطاقة عبد الغني المداني.
طائرات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تقصف موقعاً وسط قطاع غزة فجراً
قصف الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم السبت، موقعاً شرق مدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة، ما أدى إلى تدميره.
الصناعة تغلق ٤١١ منشأة تجارية مخالفة خلال 26 نوفمبر – 17 ديسمبر 2018
اغلقت وزارة الصناعة والتجارة 411 منشاة تجارية وفرن مخالفة لقائمة الاسعار المخفضة والأوزان المعتمدة منها ، وضبط ١٦٨٥ مخالفة خلال الفترة ٢٦ نوفمبر - ١٧ ديسمبر ٢٠١٨م .
وحدة صنعاء يستعد لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي الثاني
يستعد نادي وحدة صنعاء لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي والذي ينظمه النادي للعام الثاني على التوالي.
آخر الأخبار:
العميد سريع: 31 خرقا للمرتزقة ومماطلة في تنفيذ الاتفاق رغم تواجد الفريق الأممي واللجان المشتركة
تفقد سير العمل بمستشفی حفاش الريفي بالمحويت
لقاء لمشائخ ووجهاء منطقة العود في إب برئاسة المحافظ صلاح (مصحح)
كانتي يمنح تشيلسي الفوز على كريستال بالاس 1-0 بالدوري الإنجليزي لكرة القدم
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Economy
Winning farmers for President Al-Sammad's award for production of grain in Saada honored
[30/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 30 (Saba) - The General Corporation for Cereal Development and Production and the leadership of the local authority in Saada province on Sunday honored the winners of the martyr prize Al-Sammad for the production of grain.

At the ceremony held under the slogan "A hand protects Yemen and the other one protects on other side" Saada Governor Mohammed Awad hailed the farmers who won the award, referring to the importance of honoring farmers to promote the production.

He pointed out that what distinguishes the former president's Al-Sammad prize in Saada is that it adopted the zakat criterion to determine the most productive grain and that farmers who gave always zakat to the religious duties office in the province are mostly won, considering agriculture a front equivalent to the military and security front.

He called on the governor of Saada, Ministry of Agriculture to establish dams and water barriers that feed groundwater, and on farmers not to waste water and reclaim the largest amount of white agricultural land.

Awad praised the efforts made by the General Corporation for Cereal Development and Production and the Agriculture Office in the province to expand the cultivation of grain crops.

 For his part, Executive Director of the Corporation in Saada Ahmed Al Khalid said that the launch of the award in the province of Saada comes to encourage farmers to expand the cultivation of grain crops to achieve positive rates of food security to reach self-sufficiency.

In turn, Director of the Office of Agriculture province Engineer Zakaria al-Mutawakil said that agriculture in Saada has expanded vertically and horizontally and that many farmers have reclaimed new agricultural land.

He pointed out that farmers should acquire modern irrigation systems to reduce water consumption and supply.

 In the ceremony, many poetic, inspirational, popular and theater pieces were presented, focusing on the importance of agriculture in continuing to address the brutal aggression and liberating our country from invaders and occupiers.

At the end of the ceremony, the winners were honored in the presence of the President of the University of Saada and a number of agents of the province and managers of executive offices, and dozens of farmers from the province.


AA

Saba
  المزيد من (Economy)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يدمر مشروع مياه ومنزل مواطن بصعدة
[30/ديسمبر/2018]
استمرار خروقات المرتزقة لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة وغارات على عدة محافظات
[30/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 11 غارة على مناطق متفرقة في صعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
استشهاد طفلين جراء خروقات مرتزقة العدوان في محافظة الحديدة والطيران يستهدف صنعاء وصعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على صعدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by