President meets Head of General Authority for Zakat [30/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 30 (Saba) - President Mahdi al-Mashat met on Sunday with Head of the Zakat General Authority Sheikh Shamsan Abu Nashtan.







During the meeting, the Authority's plans for the coming year and the achievements made during the year 2018 in the development of Zakat revenues were reviewed.



The meeting dealt with the process of inventorying and evaluating the properties of the religious endowments in the provinces and districts in order to preserve them and improve the level of performance and collection of these resources.



The President praised the efforts of the leadership of the General Authority for Zakat and the steps made during the past period, which had a significant impact on the improvement of revenues .. He pointed to the importance of doubling efforts during the coming period and to ensure the development and inventory of sources of income.





