آخر تحديث: الأحد، 30 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 08:21:45م
الرئيس المشاط يلتقي وزير المياه والبيئة ونائب وزير الكهرباء
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم وزير المياه والبيئة المهندس نبيل عبد الله الوزير ونائب وزير الكهرباء والطاقة عبد الغني المداني.
طائرات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تقصف موقعاً وسط قطاع غزة فجراً
قصف الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم السبت، موقعاً شرق مدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة، ما أدى إلى تدميره.
الصناعة تغلق ٤١١ منشأة تجارية مخالفة خلال 26 نوفمبر – 17 ديسمبر 2018
اغلقت وزارة الصناعة والتجارة 411 منشاة تجارية وفرن مخالفة لقائمة الاسعار المخفضة والأوزان المعتمدة منها ، وضبط ١٦٨٥ مخالفة خلال الفترة ٢٦ نوفمبر - ١٧ ديسمبر ٢٠١٨م .
وحدة صنعاء يستعد لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي الثاني
يستعد نادي وحدة صنعاء لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي والذي ينظمه النادي للعام الثاني على التوالي.
العميد سريع: 31 خرقا للمرتزقة ومماطلة في تنفيذ الاتفاق رغم تواجد الفريق الأممي واللجان المشتركة
تفقد سير العمل بمستشفی حفاش الريفي بالمحويت
لقاء لمشائخ ووجهاء منطقة العود في إب برئاسة المحافظ صلاح (مصحح)
كانتي يمنح تشيلسي الفوز على كريستال بالاس 1-0 بالدوري الإنجليزي لكرة القدم
President meets Head of General Authority for Zakat
[30/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 30 (Saba) - President Mahdi al-Mashat met on Sunday with Head of the Zakat General Authority Sheikh Shamsan Abu Nashtan.



During the meeting, the Authority's plans for the coming year and the achievements made during the year 2018 in the development of Zakat revenues were reviewed.

The meeting dealt with the process of inventorying and evaluating the properties of the religious endowments in the provinces and districts in order to preserve them and improve the level of performance and collection of these resources.

The President praised the efforts of the leadership of the General Authority for Zakat and the steps made during the past period, which had a significant impact on the improvement of revenues .. He pointed to the importance of doubling efforts during the coming period and to ensure the development and inventory of sources of income.


AA


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يدمر مشروع مياه ومنزل مواطن بصعدة
[30/ديسمبر/2018]
استمرار خروقات المرتزقة لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة وغارات على عدة محافظات
[30/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 11 غارة على مناطق متفرقة في صعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
استشهاد طفلين جراء خروقات مرتزقة العدوان في محافظة الحديدة والطيران يستهدف صنعاء وصعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على صعدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
