آخر تحديث: الأحد، 30 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 06:45:57م
الرئيس المشاط يلتقي وزير المياه والبيئة ونائب وزير الكهرباء
التقى الأخ مهدي المشاط رئيس المجلس السياسي الأعلى اليوم وزير المياه والبيئة المهندس نبيل عبد الله الوزير ونائب وزير الكهرباء والطاقة عبد الغني المداني.
طائرات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تقصف موقعاً وسط قطاع غزة فجراً
قصف الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم السبت، موقعاً شرق مدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة، ما أدى إلى تدميره.
الصناعة تغلق ٤١١ منشأة تجارية مخالفة خلال 26 نوفمبر – 17 ديسمبر 2018
اغلقت وزارة الصناعة والتجارة 411 منشاة تجارية وفرن مخالفة لقائمة الاسعار المخفضة والأوزان المعتمدة منها ، وضبط ١٦٨٥ مخالفة خلال الفترة ٢٦ نوفمبر - ١٧ ديسمبر ٢٠١٨م .
وحدة صنعاء يستعد لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي الثاني
يستعد نادي وحدة صنعاء لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي والذي ينظمه النادي للعام الثاني على التوالي.
  Local
President meets with Head of Political Security Service
[30/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 30 (Saba) - President Mahdi al-Mashat, met on Sunday with Head of the Political Security Service, Major General Abdul Qadir al-Shami.

The meeting discussed aspects of coordination between security agencies to maintain security and stability and fight crime.

The meeting touched on the achievements of the Political Security service during the year 2018 and its plans for the coming year, in line with the current challenges, especially in light of the continued aggression.

The president stressed the importance of doubling efforts to enhance coordination between the security services to maintain security and stability, public tranquility and thwart the schemes of aggression targeting Yemen land and human.


AA
Saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يدمر مشروع مياه ومنزل مواطن بصعدة
[30/ديسمبر/2018]
استمرار خروقات المرتزقة لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة وغارات على عدة محافظات
[30/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 11 غارة على مناطق متفرقة في صعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
استشهاد طفلين جراء خروقات مرتزقة العدوان في محافظة الحديدة والطيران يستهدف صنعاء وصعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على صعدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
