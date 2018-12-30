President meets with Head of Political Security Service [30/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 30 (Saba) - President Mahdi al-Mashat, met on Sunday with Head of the Political Security Service, Major General Abdul Qadir al-Shami.



The meeting discussed aspects of coordination between security agencies to maintain security and stability and fight crime.



The meeting touched on the achievements of the Political Security service during the year 2018 and its plans for the coming year, in line with the current challenges, especially in light of the continued aggression.



The president stressed the importance of doubling efforts to enhance coordination between the security services to maintain security and stability, public tranquility and thwart the schemes of aggression targeting Yemen land and human.





AA

Saba