Army foils saudi-led mercenaries' infiltration in Jawf [30/ديسمبر/2018] JAWF, Dec. 30 (Saba) – The army on Sunday repelled an infiltration of mercenaries of US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition in Jawf province, a military official said.



The army killed dozens of the militias and injured others during repelling their infiltration in Salaba valley of Khub-washaaf district, added the official.





Saba