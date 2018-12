Army carries out air-artillery joint attack in Jizan [30/ديسمبر/2018] JIZAN, Dec. 30 (Saba) – The air and artillery forces of army on Sunday carried out a joint attack on sites of mercenaries of US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition in Jizan border province, a military official said.



The attack targeted the enemy's sites in Qais mount, causing heavy material and humanitarian losses among them.





