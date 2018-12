Army destroys three military cars, kills their crew in Jawf [30/ديسمبر/2018]

JAWF, Dec. 30 (Saba) – The army and popular forces destroyed their military cars of Saudi-paid mercenaries and killed their crew members in Jawf province, a military official told Saba.

The cars with thier crew, were targeted in Khab Washaf district, the official added.





saba