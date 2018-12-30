Army fires missiles on Saudi military gatherings in Asir [30/ديسمبر/2018] ASIR, Dec. 30 (Saba) – The army on Saturday fired two missiles, Zilzal 1, towards gatherings of Saudi army in Asir border province, a military official said.

The missiles hit the gatherings in Aleeb crossing causing direct casualties among the enemy's ranks .



Meanwhile, a military vehicle of the Saudi-led coalition militias was destroyed in a bomb blast in al-Buqa desert and the army launched an artillery attack at sites of Saudi army in al-Rabuah area, the official added.





AA

Saba