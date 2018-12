Army kills dozens of saudi-led mercenaries in Taiz [30/ديسمبر/2018] TAIZ, Dec. 30 (Saba) – The army on Saturday killed and injured dozens of the mercenaries of US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition in blast of an explosive device planted by in Taiz province, a military official said.



The explosive device went off in Haifan district.





