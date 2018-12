3 Saudi-led air strikes hit Saada [30/ديسمبر/2018] SAADA, Dec. 30 (Saba) – The fighter jets of US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition’waged on Saturday three airstrikes on Saada province, an official said.



The airstrikes hit residential areas in Sehar district.<



Earlier in the day,four air raid hit property of the citizens in Baqim district causing heavy damages among them, the official added.





AA

Saba