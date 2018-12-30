ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 30 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 12:04:31م
عمليات عسكرية تكبد قوى العدوان أكثر من 125 قتيلاً وجريحاً بينهم قيادات
تكبدت قوى العدوان والمرتزقة أكثر من 125 قتيلاً وجريحاً بينهم قيادات ودمرت 24 آلية لهم في عمليات عسكرية متنوعة استهدفت مواقعهم وتجمعاتهم خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.
طائرات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تقصف موقعاً وسط قطاع غزة فجراً
قصف الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم السبت، موقعاً شرق مدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة، ما أدى إلى تدميره.
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
وحدة صنعاء يستعد لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي الثاني
يستعد نادي وحدة صنعاء لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي والذي ينظمه النادي للعام الثاني على التوالي.
Army destroys 3 military vehicles in Jawf
[30/ديسمبر/2018] JAWF, Dec. 30 (Saba) – The army on Sunday destroyed three military vehicles carrying mercenaries of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition in Jawf province, a military official said.

A military vehicle was destroyed in Mahashamiah area of Khub Washaef district using a guided missile which led to killing all its crew's members.

Two other military mechanisms were destroyed in Khaleefian area the same district, the official said.


العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استمرار خروقات المرتزقة لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة وغارات على عدة محافظات
[30/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 11 غارة على مناطق متفرقة في صعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
استشهاد طفلين جراء خروقات مرتزقة العدوان في محافظة الحديدة والطيران يستهدف صنعاء وصعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على صعدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية همدان بصنعاء
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
