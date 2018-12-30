Army destroys 3 military vehicles in Jawf [30/ديسمبر/2018] JAWF, Dec. 30 (Saba) – The army on Sunday destroyed three military vehicles carrying mercenaries of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition in Jawf province, a military official said.



A military vehicle was destroyed in Mahashamiah area of Khub Washaef district using a guided missile which led to killing all its crew's members.



Two other military mechanisms were destroyed in Khaleefian area the same district, the official said.





