Over 53 violations committed by aggression coalition in Hodeidah : Army's Spokesman [30/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 30 (Saba) – The spokesman of army said in a statement over 53 violations of the cease-fire in Hodeidah were committed by the Saudi-led coalition over the past 24 hours in coincidence with the redeployment start, where the army take the initiative to begin to implement this part included in UN-sponsored agreement of Sweden.



The mercenaries of the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition attacked residential areas of several districts of Hodeidah supported with air cover of the enemy's warplanes over Hodiedah city,” Army's spokesman Brig. Yahya Sarie added.



More than 36 airstrikes of the warplanes hit several provinces of Hajjah, Saada, Dhamar and Najran, he added.



The army foiled several infiltration of the mercenaries in various fronts,killed, injured dozens, as well as destroying scores of their military vehicles.





AA

Saba