ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الأحد، 30 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 10:49:57ص
عمليات عسكرية تكبد قوى العدوان أكثر من 125 قتيلاً وجريحاً بينهم قيادات
تكبدت قوى العدوان والمرتزقة أكثر من 125 قتيلاً وجريحاً بينهم قيادات ودمرت 24 آلية لهم في عمليات عسكرية متنوعة استهدفت مواقعهم وتجمعاتهم خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.
طائرات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تقصف موقعاً وسط قطاع غزة فجراً
قصف الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم السبت، موقعاً شرق مدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة، ما أدى إلى تدميره.
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
وحدة صنعاء يستعد لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي الثاني
يستعد نادي وحدة صنعاء لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي والذي ينظمه النادي للعام الثاني على التوالي.
آخر الأخبار:
استمرار خروقات المرتزقة لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة وغارات على عدة محافظات
محافظ تعز يتفقد سير العمل بوضع العلامات لتحديد التوسعة لحرم المطار
تدشين امتحانات الفصل الدراسي الأول بمحافظة تعز
وكيل محافظة حجة يطلع على التدخلات الصحية لمنظمة زوا بمديرية وضرة
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Over 53 violations committed by aggression coalition in Hodeidah : Army's Spokesman
[30/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 30 (Saba) – The spokesman of army said in a statement over 53 violations of the cease-fire in Hodeidah were committed by the Saudi-led coalition over the past 24 hours in coincidence with the redeployment start, where the army take the initiative to begin to implement this part included in UN-sponsored agreement of Sweden.

The mercenaries of the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition attacked residential areas of several districts of Hodeidah supported with air cover of the enemy's warplanes over Hodiedah city,” Army's spokesman Brig. Yahya Sarie added.

More than 36 airstrikes of the warplanes hit several provinces of Hajjah, Saada, Dhamar and Najran, he added.

The army foiled several infiltration of the mercenaries in various fronts,killed, injured dozens, as well as destroying scores of their military vehicles.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استمرار خروقات المرتزقة لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة وغارات على عدة محافظات
[30/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن 11 غارة على مناطق متفرقة في صعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
استشهاد طفلين جراء خروقات مرتزقة العدوان في محافظة الحديدة والطيران يستهدف صنعاء وصعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على صعدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية همدان بصنعاء
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by