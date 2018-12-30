Army kills, injures over 120 mercenaries in Hajjah [30/ديسمبر/2018] HAJJAH, Dec. 30 (Saba) – At least 120 mercenaries of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition over the past 24 hours were killed and injured in an attack launched by the army's fighters in Hajjah province , a military official said.



The attack took place in Al-Nar mountain of Haradh district when the mercenaries attempted to infiltrate toward the army's sites.



21 military vehicles and a bulldozer were destroyed during the attack, the official added.





AA

Saba