آخر تحديث: الأحد، 30 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 10:49:57ص
عمليات عسكرية تكبد قوى العدوان أكثر من 125 قتيلاً وجريحاً بينهم قيادات
تكبدت قوى العدوان والمرتزقة أكثر من 125 قتيلاً وجريحاً بينهم قيادات ودمرت 24 آلية لهم في عمليات عسكرية متنوعة استهدفت مواقعهم وتجمعاتهم خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية.
طائرات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تقصف موقعاً وسط قطاع غزة فجراً
قصف الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم السبت، موقعاً شرق مدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة، ما أدى إلى تدميره.
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
وحدة صنعاء يستعد لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي الثاني
يستعد نادي وحدة صنعاء لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي والذي ينظمه النادي للعام الثاني على التوالي.
آخر الأخبار:
استمرار خروقات المرتزقة لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة وغارات على عدة محافظات
محافظ تعز يتفقد سير العمل بوضع العلامات لتحديد التوسعة لحرم المطار
تدشين امتحانات الفصل الدراسي الأول بمحافظة تعز
وكيل محافظة حجة يطلع على التدخلات الصحية لمنظمة زوا بمديرية وضرة
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army kills, injures over 120 mercenaries in Hajjah
[30/ديسمبر/2018] HAJJAH, Dec. 30 (Saba) – At least 120 mercenaries of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition over the past 24 hours were killed and injured in an attack launched by the army's fighters in Hajjah province , a military official said.

The attack took place in Al-Nar mountain of Haradh district when the mercenaries attempted to infiltrate toward the army's sites.

21 military vehicles and a bulldozer were destroyed during the attack, the official added.


العدوان السعودي على اليمن
