آخر تحديث: السبت، 29 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 11:11:46م
العميد سريع: العدوان يرتكب53 خرقا لوقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة خلال 24 ساعة الماضية
أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع استمرار العدوان ومرتزقته في خروقاتهم لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بمحافظة الحديدة.
طائرات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تقصف موقعاً وسط قطاع غزة فجراً
قصف الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم السبت، موقعاً شرق مدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة، ما أدى إلى تدميره.
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
وحدة صنعاء يستعد لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي الثاني
يستعد نادي وحدة صنعاء لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي والذي ينظمه النادي للعام الثاني على التوالي.
آخر الأخبار:
محافظ تعز يتفقد سير العمل بوضع العلامات لتحديد التوسعة لحرم المطار
تدشين امتحانات الفصل الدراسي الأول بمحافظة تعز
وكيل محافظة حجة يطلع على التدخلات الصحية لمنظمة زوا بمديرية وضرة
عملية مشتركة لسلاح الجو المسير ووحدة المدفعية في نجران
Wahdat Sanaa Club prepares to launch second Winter Forum
[29/ديسمبر/2018] Sanaa Dec. 30 (Saba) - The Wahdat Sanaa Club currently is preparing to launch the Winter Forum organized by the Club for the second year in a row.

The technical supervisor of the Forum Adel Hashim told Saba that the forum will kick off in mid January next year in football, basket, judo, karate, table tennis and field tennis as well as cultural activities.

He pointed to the participation of the clubs of the capital Sanaa football, indicating that it will be a league in football, pointing to the participation of four clubs in the basketball game for the adult and junior.

Hashem confirmed that the forum will witness the establishment of a seven-league football during the nights of the forum with the participation of more than 80 teams representing, universities, organizations, communities, orphanages, schools and companies.


العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن 11 غارة على مناطق متفرقة في صعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
استشهاد طفلين جراء خروقات مرتزقة العدوان في محافظة الحديدة والطيران يستهدف صنعاء وصعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على صعدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية همدان بصنعاء
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون خرق وقف اتفاق إطلاق النار في الحديدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
