Wahdat Sanaa Club prepares to launch second Winter Forum [29/ديسمبر/2018] Sanaa Dec. 30 (Saba) - The Wahdat Sanaa Club currently is preparing to launch the Winter Forum organized by the Club for the second year in a row.



The technical supervisor of the Forum Adel Hashim told Saba that the forum will kick off in mid January next year in football, basket, judo, karate, table tennis and field tennis as well as cultural activities.



He pointed to the participation of the clubs of the capital Sanaa football, indicating that it will be a league in football, pointing to the participation of four clubs in the basketball game for the adult and junior.



Hashem confirmed that the forum will witness the establishment of a seven-league football during the nights of the forum with the participation of more than 80 teams representing, universities, organizations, communities, orphanages, schools and companies.





