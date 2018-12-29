Martyr Al-Samad Award's winners for grain production in Dhamar honored [29/ديسمبر/2018] Dhamar, Dec. 29 (Saba) - Governor of Dhamar Mohammed al-Maqdashi together with Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Ali Al-Fadhil, on Saturday honored the winners of the Award of the Former-President Martyr Saleh Al-Samad for the production of grain.





The awards presented by the General Corporation for Development and Cereal Production were a tractor for each of the local farmers who won at the local level, while large-scale cultivars would be competing at the central level.





