آخر تحديث: السبت، 29 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 11:11:46م
العميد سريع: العدوان يرتكب53 خرقا لوقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة خلال 24 ساعة الماضية
أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع استمرار العدوان ومرتزقته في خروقاتهم لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بمحافظة الحديدة.
طائرات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تقصف موقعاً وسط قطاع غزة فجراً
قصف الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم السبت، موقعاً شرق مدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة، ما أدى إلى تدميره.
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
وحدة صنعاء يستعد لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي الثاني
يستعد نادي وحدة صنعاء لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي والذي ينظمه النادي للعام الثاني على التوالي.
آخر الأخبار:
محافظ تعز يتفقد سير العمل بوضع العلامات لتحديد التوسعة لحرم المطار
تدشين امتحانات الفصل الدراسي الأول بمحافظة تعز
وكيل محافظة حجة يطلع على التدخلات الصحية لمنظمة زوا بمديرية وضرة
عملية مشتركة لسلاح الجو المسير ووحدة المدفعية في نجران
  Economy
Martyr Al-Samad Award's winners for grain production in Dhamar honored
[29/ديسمبر/2018] Dhamar, Dec. 29 (Saba) - Governor of Dhamar Mohammed al-Maqdashi together with Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Ali Al-Fadhil, on Saturday honored the winners of the Award of the Former-President Martyr Saleh Al-Samad for the production of grain.


The awards presented by the General Corporation for Development and Cereal Production were a tractor for each of the local farmers who won at the local level, while large-scale cultivars would be competing at the central level.


AA
Saba
