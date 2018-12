Army kills 3 saudi soldiers in Jizan, imposes full control on Hamra hilltop [29/ديسمبر/2018] JIZAN, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The army on Saturday shot dead three Saudi soldiers in Jizan province, a military official said.



The soldiers were shot dead in Jahfan site.



Meanwhile, the army launched an attack on the soldiers in site of al Hamra hilltop in the same province, killing and wounding a number of the soldiers, the official added and .



They managed to impose full control on the hilltop.





AA

Saba