Air forces, artillery hit Saudi soldiers in Najran [29/ديسمبر/2018] NAJRAN, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The air force of army on Saturday launched drones' airstrikes along with the force of artillery which carried out a joint attack targeting groups of the Saudi army in Najran province, a military offial said.



The operation hit the enemy's sites in Al-Sudis , inflicting on them heavy losses, added the official.





AA

Saba