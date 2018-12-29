Army starts first phase of redeployment in Hodeidah port [29/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The Spokesman of armed forces said that “Our army forces began the first phase of redeployment in the port city of Hodeidah based on Swedish deal and in an implementation of directives of the leadership.



“We are waiting for the UN Monitoring committee to oblige the other party to implement its obligations under the first phase of the deal,” Brigadier Yahya Sarie said in a statement.



“The first phase of the Sweden agreement includes the withdrawal of the Saudi-led aggression forces and their mercenaries from the eastern side of Hodeidah city and the remain areas of the critical zones,” Sarie added.



AA

Saba