آخر تحديث: السبت، 29 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 11:11:46م
العميد سريع: العدوان يرتكب53 خرقا لوقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة خلال 24 ساعة الماضية
أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع استمرار العدوان ومرتزقته في خروقاتهم لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بمحافظة الحديدة.
طائرات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تقصف موقعاً وسط قطاع غزة فجراً
قصف الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم السبت، موقعاً شرق مدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة، ما أدى إلى تدميره.
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
وحدة صنعاء يستعد لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي الثاني
يستعد نادي وحدة صنعاء لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي والذي ينظمه النادي للعام الثاني على التوالي.
آخر الأخبار:
محافظ تعز يتفقد سير العمل بوضع العلامات لتحديد التوسعة لحرم المطار
تدشين امتحانات الفصل الدراسي الأول بمحافظة تعز
وكيل محافظة حجة يطلع على التدخلات الصحية لمنظمة زوا بمديرية وضرة
عملية مشتركة لسلاح الجو المسير ووحدة المدفعية في نجران
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army starts first phase of redeployment in Hodeidah port
[29/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The Spokesman of armed forces said that “Our army forces began the first phase of redeployment in the port city of Hodeidah based on Swedish deal and in an implementation of directives of the leadership.

“We are waiting for the UN Monitoring committee to oblige the other party to implement its obligations under the first phase of the deal,” Brigadier Yahya Sarie said in a statement.

“The first phase of the Sweden agreement includes the withdrawal of the Saudi-led aggression forces and their mercenaries from the eastern side of Hodeidah city and the remain areas of the critical zones,” Sarie added.

AA
Saba
