Army foils saudi-led militias' infiltration in Hodeidah [29/ديسمبر/2018] HODEIDAH, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The army on Saturday foiled an infiltration of the mercenaries of US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition in Toward the Red Sea city of Hodeidah, a military official said.



The operation took place in al-Fazah area of Tuhitah district, the official added.





AA



Saba