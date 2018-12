Yemen condemns Egypt's Giza terrorist attack [29/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned in a statement strongly the terrorist attack that targeted a tourist bus in Giza city of Egypt, which led to killing and injuring several passengers.



The ministry expressed sincere condolences to the families of the victims.



It emphasized the importance of uniting regional and international efforts to combat terrorism.





AA





Saba