2 Saudi-led airstrikes hit Dhamar [29/ديسمبر/2018] DHAMAR, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The warplanes of US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition waged on Saturday two air strikes on Dhamar province, a security official said.



The air strikes hit Bani Swaid area in Dhawran Anis district, the official said.





AA

Saba