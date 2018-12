6 Saudi-led air strikes, artillery, rocketry hit border areas in Saada [29/ديسمبر/2018] SAADA, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The warplanes of US-backed Saudi-led coalition’s launched on Saturday four air strikes on Saada province, a security official said.



Four raids hit citizens’ property in border district of Bakem and two others targeted al-Qed area in Raizh district, the official said.



Furthermore, Saudi force of rocketry and artillery bombed citizens’ property in the same district.





AA

Saba