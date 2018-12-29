ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 29 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 09:28:12م
العميد سريع: العدوان يرتكب53 خرقا لوقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة خلال 24 ساعة الماضية
أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع استمرار العدوان ومرتزقته في خروقاتهم لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بمحافظة الحديدة.
طائرات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تقصف موقعاً وسط قطاع غزة فجراً
قصف الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم السبت، موقعاً شرق مدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة، ما أدى إلى تدميره.
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
وحدة صنعاء يستعد لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي الثاني
يستعد نادي وحدة صنعاء لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي والذي ينظمه النادي للعام الثاني على التوالي.
بدء أعمال لجنة جرد وتقييم أصول وممتلكات إدارة الواجبات الزكوية بحجة
قنص ثلاثة جنود سعوديين في جيزان
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يسيطرون على التبة الحمراء في جيزان
أحزاب اللقاء المشترك ترحب بإعادة الانتشار بالحديدة وتحمل العدوان محاولة إفشال اتفاق السويد
Report: Army makes triumphs on Saudi-paid mercenaries over 24 hours
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
SANAA, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The army and popular forces achieved the great triumphs Saudi-paid mercenaries in the battle fronts over the past 24 hours, inflicting heavy casualties, according to military official told Saba on Saturday.
In Marib province, the army's drone,Qasef1, carried out a series of strikes on groups of the mercenaries in Serwah district, leaving heavy losses.
In Najran province, the army fired missile, Zilzal 1, on gatherings of the Saudi soldiers in Akafa complex, and repelled an attack of the mercenaries towards al-Khadra crossing, killing and wounding several of the militias.
In Asir province, the army foiled a coalition's fighter jets-backed attack of the mercenaries at Alb crossing and Majazh area, killing and hurt dozens of the mercenaries.
A number of the mercenaries were killed and wounded others in the Yemen army's attack, as well as a military vehicle was destroyed in Alb crossing of Asir.
In Jizan province, the army's units shot dead a Saudi soldier and six mercenaries in Qais mountain.
In Taiz province, the army several of the mercenaries were killed and wounded when the army repulsed an attack in Osayfarah area.
In Hajjah province, dozens of the mercenaries were killed and injured in the army's attack on al-Nar mountain, as well as over 15 military vehicles were destroyed during the attack, the official added.
طيران العدوان يشن 11 غارة على مناطق متفرقة في صعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
استشهاد طفلين جراء خروقات مرتزقة العدوان في محافظة الحديدة والطيران يستهدف صنعاء وصعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على صعدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية همدان بصنعاء
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون خرق وقف اتفاق إطلاق النار في الحديدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
