Report: Army makes triumphs on Saudi-paid mercenaries over 24 hours [29/ديسمبر/2018]

SANAA, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The army and popular forces achieved the great triumphs Saudi-paid mercenaries in the battle fronts over the past 24 hours, inflicting heavy casualties, according to military official told Saba on Saturday.

In Marib province, the army's drone,Qasef1, carried out a series of strikes on groups of the mercenaries in Serwah district, leaving heavy losses.

In Najran province, the army fired missile, Zilzal 1, on gatherings of the Saudi soldiers in Akafa complex, and repelled an attack of the mercenaries towards al-Khadra crossing, killing and wounding several of the militias.

In Asir province, the army foiled a coalition's fighter jets-backed attack of the mercenaries at Alb crossing and Majazh area, killing and hurt dozens of the mercenaries.

A number of the mercenaries were killed and wounded others in the Yemen army's attack, as well as a military vehicle was destroyed in Alb crossing of Asir.

In Jizan province, the army's units shot dead a Saudi soldier and six mercenaries in Qais mountain.

In Taiz province, the army several of the mercenaries were killed and wounded when the army repulsed an attack in Osayfarah area.

In Hajjah province, dozens of the mercenaries were killed and injured in the army's attack on al-Nar mountain, as well as over 15 military vehicles were destroyed during the attack, the official added.

saba