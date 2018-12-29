Saada governor discusses province needs [29/ديسمبر/2018]

SAADA, Dec. 29 (Saba) – Saada governor Mohammed Jabar Awadh on Satuday held a meeting to provide several of the health and education projects, water and roads needed by the province.

During the meeting, the officials stressed the importance to mobilize to fronts and back the army in confronting the coalition and its plots targeting Yemen.

the governor hailed residents of the province to stand united with the army in the face of the coalition's aggression and its blockage on the Yemeni people.

saba