آخر تحديث: السبت، 29 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 09:28:12م
العميد سريع: العدوان يرتكب53 خرقا لوقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة خلال 24 ساعة الماضية
أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع استمرار العدوان ومرتزقته في خروقاتهم لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بمحافظة الحديدة.
طائرات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تقصف موقعاً وسط قطاع غزة فجراً
قصف الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم السبت، موقعاً شرق مدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة، ما أدى إلى تدميره.
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
وحدة صنعاء يستعد لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي الثاني
يستعد نادي وحدة صنعاء لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي والذي ينظمه النادي للعام الثاني على التوالي.
  Local
Defense Minister stresses enhancing Economic Institution role in services in society
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
SANAA, Dec. 29 (Saba) – Yemeni Defense Minister Maj. Gen. Mohammad Nasser al-Atafai on Saturday stressed the importance of enhancing the role of the Yemeni economic institution to provide services to alleviating the living burdens of citizens.
During his meeting with several of the military officials, al-Atafai affirmed the need to activate a regulations governing the institution's work in various sectors to improve its services in the society.
The meeting touched upon challenges and the difficult economic conditions experienced by the country as a result of continued aggression and siege on the Yemeni people.
saba
