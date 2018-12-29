Defense Minister stresses enhancing Economic Institution role in services in society [29/ديسمبر/2018]

SANAA, Dec. 29 (Saba) – Yemeni Defense Minister Maj. Gen. Mohammad Nasser al-Atafai on Saturday stressed the importance of enhancing the role of the Yemeni economic institution to provide services to alleviating the living burdens of citizens.

During his meeting with several of the military officials, al-Atafai affirmed the need to activate a regulations governing the institution's work in various sectors to improve its services in the society.

The meeting touched upon challenges and the difficult economic conditions experienced by the country as a result of continued aggression and siege on the Yemeni people.

