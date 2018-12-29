Mahwait in women rally to denounce Saudi aggression crimes [29/ديسمبر/2018]

MAHWAIT, Dec. 29 (Saba) – A protest rally was held on Saturday by dozens of women in Mahwait province to condemn the war crimes and violations committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition against the Yemeni people.

At the rally, the protesters called on the United Nations to pressure on the coalition's countries to stop cease-fire's violations in a province of Hodeidah and lift the siege imposed on the Yemeni people.

The participants renewed their steadfastness and continued support to the army for defending the security and stability of the homeland and its sovereignty.

They greeted the army's triumphs against the coalition and its militiamen.

saba