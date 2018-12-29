ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 29 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 09:28:12م
العميد سريع: العدوان يرتكب53 خرقا لوقف إطلاق النار بالحديدة خلال 24 ساعة الماضية
أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع استمرار العدوان ومرتزقته في خروقاتهم لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بمحافظة الحديدة.
طائرات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تقصف موقعاً وسط قطاع غزة فجراً
قصف الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم السبت، موقعاً شرق مدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة، ما أدى إلى تدميره.
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
وحدة صنعاء يستعد لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي الثاني
يستعد نادي وحدة صنعاء لإطلاق الملتقى الشتوي والذي ينظمه النادي للعام الثاني على التوالي.
آخر الأخبار:
بدء أعمال لجنة جرد وتقييم أصول وممتلكات إدارة الواجبات الزكوية بحجة
قنص ثلاثة جنود سعوديين في جيزان
الجيش واللجان الشعبية يسيطرون على التبة الحمراء في جيزان
أحزاب اللقاء المشترك ترحب بإعادة الانتشار بالحديدة وتحمل العدوان محاولة إفشال اتفاق السويد
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Mahwait in women rally to denounce Saudi aggression crimes
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
MAHWAIT, Dec. 29 (Saba) – A protest rally was held on Saturday by dozens of women in Mahwait province to condemn the war crimes and violations committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition against the Yemeni people.
At the rally, the protesters called on the United Nations to pressure on the coalition's countries to stop cease-fire's violations in a province of Hodeidah and lift the siege imposed on the Yemeni people.
The participants renewed their steadfastness and continued support to the army for defending the security and stability of the homeland and its sovereignty.
They greeted the army's triumphs against the coalition and its militiamen.
saba
العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن 11 غارة على مناطق متفرقة في صعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
استشهاد طفلين جراء خروقات مرتزقة العدوان في محافظة الحديدة والطيران يستهدف صنعاء وصعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على صعدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية همدان بصنعاء
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون خرق وقف اتفاق إطلاق النار في الحديدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
