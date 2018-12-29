Army launches offensive on saudi-led mercenaries' sites in Najran [29/ديسمبر/2018] NAJRAN, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The army on Saturday launched an attack on sites of mercenaries of US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition in Najran province, a military official said.



The army killed and injured dozens of the militants during the attack, which took place in Ajasher dessert, the official said.



Earlier in the day, the artillery forces shelled gatherings of the militants in Boqe desert, causing direct casualties.





AA



Saba