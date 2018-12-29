ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 29 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 06:22:47م
المتحدث الرسمي للقوات المسلحة: قواتنا تبدأ إجراءات المرحلة الأولى من إعادة الانتشار بالحديدة
أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع أن قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية بدأت منذ ليلة أمس تنفيذ المرحلة الأولى من إعادة الانتشار من ميناء الحديدة.
طائرات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تقصف موقعاً وسط قطاع غزة فجراً
قصف الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم السبت، موقعاً شرق مدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة، ما أدى إلى تدميره.
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
(دير شبيغل) تعلق عمل إثنين من مسئوليها إثر قضية تلفيق أكاذيب عن سورية
وزير المياه والبيئة يتفقد سير العمل بوحدة طوارئ المياه
مناقشة مهام لجنة تقييم وحصر ممتلكات مكتب الواجبات بريمة
أبناء الرجم بالمحويت يدعون البرلماني الشرفي العودة للوطن والتخلي عن العدوان
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army launches offensive on saudi-led mercenaries' sites in Najran
[29/ديسمبر/2018] NAJRAN, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The army on Saturday launched an attack on sites of mercenaries of US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition in Najran province, a military official said.

The army killed and injured dozens of the militants during the attack, which took place in Ajasher dessert, the official said.

Earlier in the day, the artillery forces shelled gatherings of the militants in Boqe desert, causing direct casualties.


AA

Saba
