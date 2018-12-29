Army fires 2 missiles, artillery shells on saudi soldiers, militiamen in Najran [29/ديسمبر/2018] NAJRAN , Dec. 29 (Saba) – The missile forces of the army on Saturday fired two missiles and the artillery shelled at gatherings of Saudi soldiers and their militias in Najran border province, a military official said.



The missiles of type Zilzal -1 were fired at the enemy’s forces in front of Akefa, causing direct casualties.



The artillery shelling targeted enemy’s gatherings off Hammad fort and Boqea desert.





AA



Saba