Yemen condemns terrorist attack on Libyan Foreign Ministry [29/ديسمبر/2018]

SANAA, Dec. 29 (Saba) – Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack on the Libyan Foreign Ministry headquarters in Tripoli, which killed and wounded several staff.



In a statement, which Saba received a copy of it, the ministry renewed Yemen's condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, calling for concerted regional and international efforts to eradicate it, as it is one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.



The statement confirmed that the Republic of Yemen stands by Libya in confronting terrorism, which targets the security and stability of the brotherly Libyan people.



In the statement, the ministry expressed sincere condolences to the Libyan government and people and the victims' families, wishing speed recovery for wounded.





BA

Saba