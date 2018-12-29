Army shells saudi-led gatherings in Nihem [29/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The artillery force on Saturday bombarded gatherings of mercenaries of US-backed Saudi-led coalition in Sanaa province, a military official said.



The shelling hit the gatherings of militants in Hawl area of Nihem district, causing direct casualties among them, the official said.



At least five militants were killed and others injured in two landmines’ blast in Qarn area of the same front, added the official.





AA

Saba