Army liberates several sites from terrorist elements in Bayda [29/ديسمبر/2018] BAYDA, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The army on Saturday launched an offensive on sites of mercenaries of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition in Bayda province, a military official said.



According to the official, the army forces liberated several sites were controlled earlier by terrorist elements in Qiafah district.



The attack, lasted for several hours and left heavy losses among the enemy's ranks the official said.





AA



Saba