Army foils saudi-led mercenaries' infiltration in Hajjah [29/ديسمبر/2018] HAJJAH, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The army repelled on Friday infiltration attemps of mercenaries of the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition in Haradh front of Hajjah province, a military official said.



The army killed dozens of the militias were and injured others during repelling their infiltration in Shalila area of the eastern Nar mount which lasted more than four days.



Meanwhile, over 15 military vehicles were destroyed during repelling the infiltration.





AA

Saba