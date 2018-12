Saudi-led mercenaries shell news areas in Hodeidah [29/ديسمبر/2018] HODEIDAH, Dec. 29 (Saba) – Mercenaries of US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition on Friday fired light and medium weapons on areas in Hodeidah province, a security official said.



The militias’ shelling targeted areas toward Khamseen street.





