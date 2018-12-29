Deputy PM stresses importance of strategic planning for building modern state [29/ديسمبر/2018]

SANAA, Dec. 29 (Saba) - Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Dr. Hussein Maqboli on Saturday stressed the importance of strategic planning for building the modern Yemeni state according to the political leadership's vision and the government-prepared plan.



At the opening of the second workshop held by Finance Ministry on the strategic planning for the preparation of the ministry work plan for 2019, Dr. Maqboli explained that the state building project goes through three main axes: steadfastness, recovery, renaissance and building based on the vision of the martyr President Saleh al-Sammad "A hand builds and another protects."



"Finance Ministry will continue to hold such workshops and special courses to prepare qualified cadres as investment in human cadres is the main axis in the process of construction and development," Dr. Maqboli said.



He expressed his confidence in the ability of the ministry's staff and its affiliated departments to come up with plans for the future according to a modernizing vision.





