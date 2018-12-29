Army destroys saudi-led military vehicle in Jawf [29/ديسمبر/2018] JAWF, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The army on Saturday destroyed a military vehicle carrying a 23-caliber machine gun belonging to the mercenaries of US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition in Jawf province, a military official Saba.



The military vehicle was destroyed in Khalifain area in Khub Waeshaf district using an explosive device planted by army’s engineering unit which led to killing all its crew's members, affirmed the official.





AA

Saba