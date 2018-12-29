ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 29 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 06:22:47م
المتحدث الرسمي للقوات المسلحة: قواتنا تبدأ إجراءات المرحلة الأولى من إعادة الانتشار بالحديدة
أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع أن قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية بدأت منذ ليلة أمس تنفيذ المرحلة الأولى من إعادة الانتشار من ميناء الحديدة.
طائرات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تقصف موقعاً وسط قطاع غزة فجراً
قصف الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم السبت، موقعاً شرق مدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة، ما أدى إلى تدميره.
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
آخر الأخبار:
(دير شبيغل) تعلق عمل إثنين من مسئوليها إثر قضية تلفيق أكاذيب عن سورية
وزير المياه والبيئة يتفقد سير العمل بوحدة طوارئ المياه
مناقشة مهام لجنة تقييم وحصر ممتلكات مكتب الواجبات بريمة
أبناء الرجم بالمحويت يدعون البرلماني الشرفي العودة للوطن والتخلي عن العدوان
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Local
Court in capital Sanaa sentences to death 2 people convicted of murdering child
[29/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 29 (Saba) - The Criminal Court of First Instance in the capital Sanaa on Saturday sentenced to death two people to the crime of kidnapping, raping and killing a child and sentenced them to death by hanging in a public place.

The court's sentence issued by Judge Mujahid al-Amadi in the presence of the prosecutor, Judge Sharaf al-Habashi, condemned Ali Abdullah Hussein al-Mukhal, 35, and Mohammed Abdullah Ahmed Arman, 30, for kidnapping, raping and killing the child Hamed Mohammed Rashid al-Haddad.

The court also ordered the defendants to pay the expenses of the issue to the heirs of the victim estimated to one million riyals and the confiscation of cars seized with the convicted to the state treasury.

In its decisions, the Court relied on the evidence provided by the Criminal Prosecution and the facts contained in the minutes of the investigation and the gathering of evidence and documents proving that the perpetrators had committed the crime of kidnapping, rape and murder of the victim.


AA

Saba
  المزيد من (Local)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد طفلين جراء خروقات مرتزقة العدوان في محافظة الحديدة والطيران يستهدف صنعاء وصعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على صعدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية همدان بصنعاء
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون خرق وقف اتفاق إطلاق النار في الحديدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
ثلاثة عشر شهيداً وجريحاً بنيران المرتزقة وغارات طيران العدوان في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة
[27/ديسمبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by