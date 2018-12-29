Court in capital Sanaa sentences to death 2 people convicted of murdering child [29/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 29 (Saba) - The Criminal Court of First Instance in the capital Sanaa on Saturday sentenced to death two people to the crime of kidnapping, raping and killing a child and sentenced them to death by hanging in a public place.



The court's sentence issued by Judge Mujahid al-Amadi in the presence of the prosecutor, Judge Sharaf al-Habashi, condemned Ali Abdullah Hussein al-Mukhal, 35, and Mohammed Abdullah Ahmed Arman, 30, for kidnapping, raping and killing the child Hamed Mohammed Rashid al-Haddad.



The court also ordered the defendants to pay the expenses of the issue to the heirs of the victim estimated to one million riyals and the confiscation of cars seized with the convicted to the state treasury.



In its decisions, the Court relied on the evidence provided by the Criminal Prosecution and the facts contained in the minutes of the investigation and the gathering of evidence and documents proving that the perpetrators had committed the crime of kidnapping, rape and murder of the victim.





