آخر تحديث: السبت، 29 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 06:22:47م
المتحدث الرسمي للقوات المسلحة: قواتنا تبدأ إجراءات المرحلة الأولى من إعادة الانتشار بالحديدة
أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع أن قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية بدأت منذ ليلة أمس تنفيذ المرحلة الأولى من إعادة الانتشار من ميناء الحديدة.
طائرات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تقصف موقعاً وسط قطاع غزة فجراً
قصف الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم السبت، موقعاً شرق مدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة، ما أدى إلى تدميره.
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
(دير شبيغل) تعلق عمل إثنين من مسئوليها إثر قضية تلفيق أكاذيب عن سورية
وزير المياه والبيئة يتفقد سير العمل بوحدة طوارئ المياه
مناقشة مهام لجنة تقييم وحصر ممتلكات مكتب الواجبات بريمة
أبناء الرجم بالمحويت يدعون البرلماني الشرفي العودة للوطن والتخلي عن العدوان
New building for Yemeni Academy of Higher Studies in opened in capital Sanaa
[29/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 29 (Saba) - Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Hussein Hazeb inaugurated on Saturday in the capital Sanaa the new building of the Yemeni Academy of Higher Studies.

During the inauguration process, Minister of Higher Education, along with the President of the Supreme Court, Judge Essam Al-Samawi, reviewed the progress of the facilities in the academy, which are equipped with electronic means of presentation, computer laboratories, papers, electronic library and their conformity with academic accreditation standards.

The officials were briefed on the quality of the programs offered by the Academy in the graduate course in the fields of administrative and financial sciences, computer, information technology, Sharia, law and languages.

The Minister praised the level of infrastructure and modern equipment owned by the Academy and its efforts to apply the academic standards and quality in academic and educational performance.

The minister said that the opening of the new headquarters of the Academy, a qualitative leap for academic work and activating the aspects of quality standards and the quality of programs offered to postgraduate students to ensure the best output according to the needs and requirements of the local and regional market.

The Minister of Higher Education stressed the importance of improving the relationship between the ministry and the private sector in order to open wider horizons for investment in the field of higher education according to approved scientific and academic standards.

He explained that the ministry has completed the preparation of the preliminary draft of the national vision of higher education in Yemen and allocated a large space for the field of scientific research and opened the way for academics and researchers and heads of public and private universities to enrich it with the necessary proposals.

The President of the Academy, Dr. Galal Awad, explained that the Academy aims to provide quality programs that contribute to improving performance in its work, whether the administrative apparatus of the State or companies or institutions in the private sector and civil society.

He stressed that the Academy operates under the license granted to it by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and is committed to laws, legislation, quality standards and academic accreditation as well as related activities that serve the community.

He pointed to the importance of implementing the quality standards and recommendations of the field committee, which came to view and evaluate the conditions of the Academy in accordance with the regulations and the requirements of the educational process.


العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد طفلين جراء خروقات مرتزقة العدوان في محافظة الحديدة والطيران يستهدف صنعاء وصعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على صعدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية همدان بصنعاء
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون خرق وقف اتفاق إطلاق النار في الحديدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
ثلاثة عشر شهيداً وجريحاً بنيران المرتزقة وغارات طيران العدوان في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة
[27/ديسمبر/2018]
