New building for Yemeni Academy of Higher Studies in opened in capital Sanaa [29/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec. 29 (Saba) - Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Hussein Hazeb inaugurated on Saturday in the capital Sanaa the new building of the Yemeni Academy of Higher Studies.



During the inauguration process, Minister of Higher Education, along with the President of the Supreme Court, Judge Essam Al-Samawi, reviewed the progress of the facilities in the academy, which are equipped with electronic means of presentation, computer laboratories, papers, electronic library and their conformity with academic accreditation standards.



The officials were briefed on the quality of the programs offered by the Academy in the graduate course in the fields of administrative and financial sciences, computer, information technology, Sharia, law and languages.



The Minister praised the level of infrastructure and modern equipment owned by the Academy and its efforts to apply the academic standards and quality in academic and educational performance.



The minister said that the opening of the new headquarters of the Academy, a qualitative leap for academic work and activating the aspects of quality standards and the quality of programs offered to postgraduate students to ensure the best output according to the needs and requirements of the local and regional market.



The Minister of Higher Education stressed the importance of improving the relationship between the ministry and the private sector in order to open wider horizons for investment in the field of higher education according to approved scientific and academic standards.



He explained that the ministry has completed the preparation of the preliminary draft of the national vision of higher education in Yemen and allocated a large space for the field of scientific research and opened the way for academics and researchers and heads of public and private universities to enrich it with the necessary proposals.



The President of the Academy, Dr. Galal Awad, explained that the Academy aims to provide quality programs that contribute to improving performance in its work, whether the administrative apparatus of the State or companies or institutions in the private sector and civil society.



He stressed that the Academy operates under the license granted to it by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and is committed to laws, legislation, quality standards and academic accreditation as well as related activities that serve the community.



He pointed to the importance of implementing the quality standards and recommendations of the field committee, which came to view and evaluate the conditions of the Academy in accordance with the regulations and the requirements of the educational process.





AA

Saba