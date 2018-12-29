Trump threats to close US borders with Mexico

SANAA, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned to close the US southern borders with Mexico in the case if the Congress refused to pay five milliards dollars to build a fence on the borders.





In a tweet on Twitter, Trump said that we should close the southern borders completely and he accused the Democrats to cause to a partially closure to the government institutions.





" If the democrats did not garant the funds to us to build the fence and to change the immigration law overcoming we should close the borders," Trump added.







AA

[29/ديسمبر/2018]Saba