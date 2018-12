Army kills 5 saudi-led mercenaries in Nehm front

MARIB, Dec. 29 (Saba) – Five mercenaries of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition on Saturday were killed and others injured in an ambush set up by the army, supported by popular forces, in Nehm front, a military official told Saba.





Meanwhile, the artillery units shelled gatherings of Saudi-led mercenaries in Hawl area killing and injuring scores among them, added the official.







