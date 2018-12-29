Economy اسم المرسل : بريد المرسل : اسم المستقبل : بريد المستقبل Amran Governor inspects workflow in streets' projects in Amran city AMRAN, Dec. 29 (Saba) – Amran Governor Faisal Joumaan on Thursday inspected the workflow in the project of the restoring of the mainly streets in Amran executed by the Fund for Restoring Roads with a cost estimated to 249 RY million.



The governor inspected the ongoing works for asphalting and restoring of the road in Dairy and Jamia neighborhoods.



He heard an explanation on the stages of the projects which includ a series of projects aiming to keep the civil appearance of Amran.





