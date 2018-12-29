ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: السبت، 29 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 11:44:53ص
المتحدث الرسمي للقوات المسلحة: قواتنا تبدأ إجراءات المرحلة الأولى من إعادة الانتشار بالحديدة
أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع أن قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية بدأت منذ ليلة أمس تنفيذ المرحلة الأولى من إعادة الانتشار من ميناء الحديدة.
طائرات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تقصف موقعاً وسط قطاع غزة فجراً
قصف الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم السبت، موقعاً شرق مدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة، ما أدى إلى تدميره.
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
آخر الأخبار:
ترامب يهدد بإغلاق الحدود مع المكسيك ويتهم الديمقراطيين بتعطيل عمل الحكومة
الكرملين: دخول الجيش السوري منبج خطوة إيجابية تسهم باستعادة الاستقرار في سوريا
مصرع خمسة من المرتزقة وإصابة آخرين في جبهة نهم
مقتل شخصين جراء انهيارات ثلجية في الشرق الأقصى الروسي
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Economy
Amran Governor inspects workflow in streets' projects in Amran city
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
AMRAN, Dec. 29 (Saba) – Amran Governor Faisal Joumaan on Thursday inspected the workflow in the project of the restoring of the mainly streets in Amran executed by the Fund for Restoring Roads with a cost estimated to 249 RY million.

The governor inspected the ongoing works for asphalting and restoring of the road in Dairy and Jamia neighborhoods.

He heard an explanation on the stages of the projects which includ a series of projects aiming to keep the civil appearance of Amran.


AA

ٍٍSaba
  المزيد من (Economy)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
استشهاد طفلين جراء خروقات مرتزقة العدوان في محافظة الحديدة والطيران يستهدف صنعاء وصعدة
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على صعدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية همدان بصنعاء
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون خرق وقف اتفاق إطلاق النار في الحديدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
ثلاثة عشر شهيداً وجريحاً بنيران المرتزقة وغارات طيران العدوان في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة
[27/ديسمبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by