Saudi-led airstrikes continues hit provinces over the 24 past hours, killed 2 children: Reporters

PROVINCES, Dec. 29 (Saba) – US-Saudi –led aggression and their mercenaries continued the cease-fire agreement in Hodeidah province which left two children were killed and wounded , also the coalition hit Saada and the capital Sanaa in the past 24 hours.

In the western coast, a child was killed and his sister was injured when the aggression fired a mortar shell in Hais district, while the aggression shoot with machine gun on Hodeidah city and Shab city.

Meanwhile, the Saudi fighter jets fired more than one hundred shells and with machine gun a farm in Tuhaita district, also more than 75 artillery shelling in south and east of the same district, they targeted medium-weapons in al-Shabila village. While the Saudi' warplanes and drones fly in the district.



The aggression' artillery shelling in 16 kilo area, more than fifteen shells in Zafran village and more than twenty shells in Durihemi district also with machine gun they hit it. While the Saudi' warplanes and drones fly in the district.

In Saada, three Saudi-led airstrikes launched on Sahar district, other two air raids waged on Qad and Hagla areas in Raza district, while the aggression launched four airstrikes on citizens' farms and properties in Baqim district.

In the capital Sanaa, the coalition targeted a raid in a citizen' house and another raid hit a citizen' farm in Hamdan district.





[29/ديسمبر/2018]Amalsaba