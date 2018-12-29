ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 29 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 11:44:53ص
المتحدث الرسمي للقوات المسلحة: قواتنا تبدأ إجراءات المرحلة الأولى من إعادة الانتشار بالحديدة
أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع أن قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية بدأت منذ ليلة أمس تنفيذ المرحلة الأولى من إعادة الانتشار من ميناء الحديدة.
طائرات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تقصف موقعاً وسط قطاع غزة فجراً
قصف الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي، فجر اليوم السبت، موقعاً شرق مدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة، ما أدى إلى تدميره.
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
آخر الأخبار:
ترامب يهدد بإغلاق الحدود مع المكسيك ويتهم الديمقراطيين بتعطيل عمل الحكومة
الكرملين: دخول الجيش السوري منبج خطوة إيجابية تسهم باستعادة الاستقرار في سوريا
مصرع خمسة من المرتزقة وإصابة آخرين في جبهة نهم
مقتل شخصين جراء انهيارات ثلجية في الشرق الأقصى الروسي
  Local
Yemen's army forces begin first phase of redeployment in Hodeidah: Spokesman
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
SANAA, Dec. 29 (Saba) – Yemen's army Spokesman General Yahya Sarieon Saturday that the army have began carrying out the first phase of a redeployment from the port of Hodeidah.
The spokesman said that the move came to carry out the UN brokered Sweden's agreement and the political leaders.
"We wait for the UN's team to oblige the Saudi-led coalition mercenaries to withdraw from the eastern parties of Hodeidah, the spokesman added.
saba
