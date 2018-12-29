Yemen's army forces begin first phase of redeployment in Hodeidah: Spokesman [29/ديسمبر/2018]

SANAA, Dec. 29 (Saba) – Yemen's army Spokesman General Yahya Sarieon Saturday that the army have began carrying out the first phase of a redeployment from the port of Hodeidah.

The spokesman said that the move came to carry out the UN brokered Sweden's agreement and the political leaders.

"We wait for the UN's team to oblige the Saudi-led coalition mercenaries to withdraw from the eastern parties of Hodeidah, the spokesman added.

