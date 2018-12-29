ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 29 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 10:33:34ص
المتحدث الرسمي للقوات المسلحة: قواتنا تبدأ إجراءات المرحلة الأولى من إعادة الانتشار بالحديدة
أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع أن قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية بدأت منذ ليلة أمس تنفيذ المرحلة الأولى من إعادة الانتشار من ميناء الحديدة.
الخارجية الإيرانية : ترامب دخل العراق كاللصوص ولم يهتم به أحد
شجب المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية بهرام قاسمي زيارة الرئيس الامريكي دونالد ترامب للعراق، وقال إنه دخل مثل اللصوص ولم يهتم به أحد وزيارته تعبّر عن عدم احترام واشنطن للسيادة العراقية.
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
رئيس مجلس النواب يهنئ نظيره النيبالي
انتصارات كبيرة للجيش واللجان الشعبية في مواجهة الغزاة والمرتزقة
استشهاد طفلين جراء خروقات مرتزقة العدوان في محافظة الحديدة والطيران يستهدف صنعاء وصعدة
اللجنة الأمنية العليا ترفع برقية لرئيس وأعضاء المجلس السياسي الأعلى
  Local
CSS sends message to President to support National vision for Yemeni modern state
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
SANAA, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The Committee Supreme for Security (CSS) on Friday sent a message to the President Mahdi al-Mashat in which he blessed the draft of National vision for constructing the Yemen modern state.



The message expressed the blessing and support for the draft which includes twelve axes, including the National Reconciliation, Governing administration system, security , justice, Political, economic, social, those concerning the development and service, to establish the new Yemeni democratic, stable and united state working to defend the homeland and seeking to realize the peace in the world.

" In the time when the CSS bless this wise step it affirmed in the name of the stuff of the armed forces and security authority that it will remain the honest guard to protect the unity and stability of the homeland and the Modern Yemeni State."





AA

Saba
