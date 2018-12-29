CSS sends message to President to support National vision for Yemeni modern state

SANAA, Dec. 29 (Saba) – The Committee Supreme for Security (CSS) on Friday sent a message to the President Mahdi al-Mashat in which he blessed the draft of National vision for constructing the Yemen modern state.





The message expressed the blessing and support for the draft which includes twelve axes, including the National Reconciliation, Governing administration system, security , justice, Political, economic, social, those concerning the development and service, to establish the new Yemeni democratic, stable and united state working to defend the homeland and seeking to realize the peace in the world.



" In the time when the CSS bless this wise step it affirmed in the name of the stuff of the armed forces and security authority that it will remain the honest guard to protect the unity and stability of the homeland and the Modern Yemeni State."









