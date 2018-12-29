ابحث عن:
آخر تحديث: السبت، 29 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 10:33:34ص
المتحدث الرسمي للقوات المسلحة: قواتنا تبدأ إجراءات المرحلة الأولى من إعادة الانتشار بالحديدة
أكد المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع أن قوات الجيش واللجان الشعبية بدأت منذ ليلة أمس تنفيذ المرحلة الأولى من إعادة الانتشار من ميناء الحديدة.
الخارجية الإيرانية : ترامب دخل العراق كاللصوص ولم يهتم به أحد
شجب المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية بهرام قاسمي زيارة الرئيس الامريكي دونالد ترامب للعراق، وقال إنه دخل مثل اللصوص ولم يهتم به أحد وزيارته تعبّر عن عدم احترام واشنطن للسيادة العراقية.
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
آخر الأخبار:
رئيس مجلس النواب يهنئ نظيره النيبالي
انتصارات كبيرة للجيش واللجان الشعبية في مواجهة الغزاة والمرتزقة
استشهاد طفلين جراء خروقات مرتزقة العدوان في محافظة الحديدة والطيران يستهدف صنعاء وصعدة
اللجنة الأمنية العليا ترفع برقية لرئيس وأعضاء المجلس السياسي الأعلى
  International
Paying salaries for Hodeida's state employees is coalition's step taken to circumvent of Sweden deal : al-Houthi
[29/ديسمبر/2018]
SANAA, Dec. 29 (Saba) – Chief of Supreme Revolutionary Committee (SRC)  Mohammad Ali al-Houthi on Friday demanded to pay all the salaries of state employees not only those working in Hodeida province.



Al-Houthi considered in a statement obtained by Saba  the step as an attempt to get around the Sweden agreement.

He referred to the commitment of UN envoy to Yemen to the paying the salaries of all the employees of the state.

The statement described the Riyadh-backed  exiled Hadi and the states of US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition as hackers.

Al-Houthi  called on the UN envoy to realize the dangerously dimensions of the transfer of the headquarter of the Central Bank to Aden in spite of the warnings launched by the Funds Foundations .







Amal/AA

saba
