Paying salaries for Hodeida's state employees is coalition's step taken to circumvent of Sweden deal : al-Houthi

SANAA, Dec. 29 (Saba) – Chief of Supreme Revolutionary Committee (SRC) Mohammad Ali al-Houthi on Friday demanded to pay all the salaries of state employees not only those working in Hodeida province.

Al-Houthi considered in a statement obtained by Saba the step as an attempt to get around the Sweden agreement.



He referred to the commitment of UN envoy to Yemen to the paying the salaries of all the employees of the state.



The statement described the Riyadh-backed exiled Hadi and the states of US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition as hackers.



Al-Houthi called on the UN envoy to realize the dangerously dimensions of the transfer of the headquarter of the Central Bank to Aden in spite of the warnings launched by the Funds Foundations .







Amal/AA

[29/ديسمبر/2018]saba