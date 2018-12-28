Army launches offensive on saudi-led mercenaries in Asir [28/ديسمبر/2018] ASIR, Dec. 28 (Saba) – The army on Friday carried out an attack on sites of mercenaries of the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition in Asir border province, a military official said.



The army killed and injured dozens of the mercenaries during the offensive which took place off Aleeb crossing, added the official.



Furthermore, the army destroyed an armored vehicle belonging to the militias during the offensive off Aeeb.





