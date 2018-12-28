ابحث عن:
محلي
عربي ودولي
اقتصاد
رياضة
آخر تحديث: الجمعة، 28 - ديسمبر - 2018 الساعة 10:41:29م
رئيس الثورية العليا: تسليم مرتبات موظفي الحديدة فقط خطوة للالتفاف على اتفاق ستوكهولم
طالب رئيس اللجنة الثورية العليا محمد علي الحوثي، بتسليم مرتبات جميع موظفي الدولة، وليس مرتبات موظفي الحديدة فقط.
الخارجية الإيرانية : ترامب دخل العراق كاللصوص ولم يهتم به أحد
شجب المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية بهرام قاسمي زيارة الرئيس الامريكي دونالد ترامب للعراق، وقال إنه دخل مثل اللصوص ولم يهتم به أحد وزيارته تعبّر عن عدم احترام واشنطن للسيادة العراقية.
ارتفاع الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من 6 أشهر
قفز الذهب لأعلى مستوى في أكثر من ستة أشهر اليوم الجمعة مع تراجع الدولار والإقبال على الملاذ الآمن في ظل المخاوف بشأن نمو الاقتصاد العالمي.
لاعب ميناء عدن محمد عبد الرحمن يتوج بلقب بطولة بناء الأجسام المفتوحة
توج لاعب نادي الميناء بعدن محمد عبد الرحمن بلقب البطولة التنشيطية المفتوحة الاولى لبناء الاجسام التي نظمها الاتحاد العام للعبة بصالة نادي الاهلي بصنعاء على مدى يومين.
آخر الأخبار:
اللجنة الأمنية العليا ترفع برقية لرئيس وأعضاء المجلس السياسي الأعلى
صد زحف لمرتزقة العدوان في جبهة نهم
طيران العدوان يقصف مرتزقته قبالة جيزان وسقوط قتلى وجرحى
مصرع وجرح عدد من المرتزقة بعمليات متفرقة بجيزان
اسم المستخدم: كلمة المرور:
  Saudi Aggression War against Yemen
Army launches offensive on saudi-led mercenaries in Asir
[28/ديسمبر/2018] ASIR, Dec. 28 (Saba) – The army on Friday carried out an attack on sites of mercenaries of the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition in Asir border province, a military official said.

The army killed and injured dozens of the mercenaries during the offensive which took place off Aleeb crossing, added the official.

Furthermore, the army destroyed an armored vehicle belonging to the militias during the offensive off Aeeb.


AA
Saba
  المزيد من (Saudi Aggression War against Yemen)

العدوان السعودي على اليمن
طيران العدوان يشن خمس غارات على صعدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
العدوان يشن غارتين على مديرية همدان بصنعاء
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
العدوان ومرتزقته يواصلون خرق وقف اتفاق إطلاق النار في الحديدة
[28/ديسمبر/2018]
ثلاثة عشر شهيداً وجريحاً بنيران المرتزقة وغارات طيران العدوان في محافظتي الحديدة وحجة
[27/ديسمبر/2018]
طيران العدوان يشن ثلاث غارات على مديرية نهم
[26/ديسمبر/2018]
عن وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) | اتفاقية استخدام الموقع | الاتصال بنا
جميع الحقوق محفوظة © 1999 - 2018، وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)
Powered by