Child killed, other injured in enemy's shelling in Hodeidah [28/ديسمبر/2018] HODEIDAH, Dec. 28 (Saba) – A child was killed and his sister injured when mercenaries of the US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition on Friday fired a mortar shell on areas in Hodeidah province, a security official said.



The mortar shell was fired at Hais district.





AA

Saba