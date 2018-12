2 Saudi-led airstrikes hit Sanaa [28/ديسمبر/2018] SANAA, Dec . 28 (Saba) – The fighter jets of US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition on Friday waged two strikes on Sanaa province, a secuirty official said.



An air raid hit a home and another targeted a farm in Hatab village of Hamdan district, added the official.





AA

Saba