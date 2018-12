Coalition fires at least 100 shells on farm in Hodeidah [28/ديسمبر/2018] HODEIDAH, Dec. 28 (Saba) – The mercenaries of US-backed saudi-led aggression coalition on Friday fired more than 100 shells on a farm in Hodeidah province, an official said.



The shelling targeted the farm in west of Tuhaita district.





AA

Saba